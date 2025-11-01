Office Quarrel Turns Deadly: Man Killed Over Light Switch Dispute
A quarrel over a light switch at a rented office in the small hours of Saturday led to the tragic death of Bheemesh Babu, 41, at the hands of his co-worker, Somala Vamshi. The incident took place at a company involved in storing movie shooting videos.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old man named Bheemesh Babu was allegedly killed by his co-worker following a heated argument over a light switch at their rented office space. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, police revealed.
Babu, hailing from Chitradurga district, lost his life in an unfortunate altercation with Somala Vamshi, 24, who comes from Vijayawada. Both individuals were employees at Data Digital Bank, a company specializing in storing movie shooting videos. The altercation erupted around 1:30 am as the two stayed overnight at the office.
According to police reports, Vamshi, in a fit of rage, attacked Babu with a dumbbell, fatally striking him on the forehead. The accused later surrendered at the Govindraj Nagar police station, where a case of murder was subsequently registered, leading to his arrest. Further investigations are currently underway.
