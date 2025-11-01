45 Bangladeshis Arrested at Indo-Bangladesh Border

At least 45 Bangladeshis, including 11 children, were apprehended in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as they attempted to illegally cross the international border, police stated. The incident occurred when BSF personnel intercepted the group trying to enter Bangladesh without proper documentation, according to Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman.

The group included 15 women and 11 children, who were subsequently handed over to the police by the BSF. The arrested individuals were employed in Kolkata and the Rajarhat area, Rahaman noted. They have been brought before the Basirhat Court and remanded to a 14-day judicial custody.

In a related operation, BSF officials detained another group of 11 Bangladeshis, amongst them four children, in the district a day earlier and transferred them to Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)