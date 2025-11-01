Highway Diesel Heist: Unraveling a Cross-State Fuel Theft Gang

A startling arrest unfolded on Saturday as police apprehended a five-member gang from Uttar Pradesh, implicated in a series of diesel thefts from parked trucks along national highways.

Operating from Meerut, the audacious gang toured across India in a truck, stealthily siphoning diesel during stopovers. This malpractice came to light after increased complaints prompted intensified highway patrolling.

The dramatic capture followed a police chase initiated by a TIP-off about a suspicious truck in Vadakkencherry. The suspects, after a futile escape attempt, were nabbed, revealing equipment used for fuel theft. Cases have been registered against them for property damage and attempted murder of police personnel, alongside theft charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)