Highway Diesel Heist: Unraveling a Cross-State Fuel Theft Gang

A five-member gang from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from trucks parked along national highways. The gang travelled throughout India, targeting parked vehicles. Their arrest followed a dramatic chase after they rammed a police vehicle. Multiple cases have been registered, including fuel theft and attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:00 IST
A startling arrest unfolded on Saturday as police apprehended a five-member gang from Uttar Pradesh, implicated in a series of diesel thefts from parked trucks along national highways.

Operating from Meerut, the audacious gang toured across India in a truck, stealthily siphoning diesel during stopovers. This malpractice came to light after increased complaints prompted intensified highway patrolling.

The dramatic capture followed a police chase initiated by a TIP-off about a suspicious truck in Vadakkencherry. The suspects, after a futile escape attempt, were nabbed, revealing equipment used for fuel theft. Cases have been registered against them for property damage and attempted murder of police personnel, alongside theft charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

