Beware of Cyber Threats: Fake Wedding Invites in Rajasthan

As the wedding season unfolds in Rajasthan, authorities are sounding the alarm over a surge in cybercrime activities targeting unsuspecting individuals. Cybercriminals are creating and distributing counterfeit e-invitation links via messaging apps, aiming to infiltrate mobile devices and extract sensitive data.

DIG (Cyber Crime) Vikas Sharma has highlighted a significant rise in this form of digital fraud. The perpetrators often use malicious APK files named 'invitation.apk', posing as authentic wedding invites or location-sharing links. Once accessed, these files introduce malware capable of hacking into the phone's systems, compromising personal information.

The cyber unit urges the public to exercise caution, advising them to authenticate the sender's identity before engaging with any e-invitations or gift links. Additionally, installing apps only from reputable sources like Google Play Store or Apple App Store is recommended to prevent unauthorized breaches.

