High-Profile Trial Set to Commence: Alleged Attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

The trial in the case of an alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to start on November 10 after the matter was escalated to a sessions court. The incident occurred during a public hearing at Gupta's camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20.

Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia moved the case to a higher court for further proceedings. The court previously acknowledged a 400-page chargesheet against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and his associate, Syed Tahsin Raza. They face serious charges, including attempted murder and obstructing a public servant.

Khimjibhai's plea for medical intervention due to vision problems was addressed by Tihar Jail, stating appropriate treatment was provided. Khimjibhai allegedly attacked Gupta due to her support of a Supreme Court order on relocating stray dogs, which he opposed.

