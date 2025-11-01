Left Menu

High-Profile Trial Set to Commence: Alleged Attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

The trial of an alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to begin on November 10, following a magistrate's decision to escalate the case to a sessions court. The chargesheet accuses Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Syed Tahsin Raza of serious offenses, including attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:24 IST
The trial in the case of an alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to start on November 10 after the matter was escalated to a sessions court. The incident occurred during a public hearing at Gupta's camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20.

Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia moved the case to a higher court for further proceedings. The court previously acknowledged a 400-page chargesheet against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and his associate, Syed Tahsin Raza. They face serious charges, including attempted murder and obstructing a public servant.

Khimjibhai's plea for medical intervention due to vision problems was addressed by Tihar Jail, stating appropriate treatment was provided. Khimjibhai allegedly attacked Gupta due to her support of a Supreme Court order on relocating stray dogs, which he opposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

