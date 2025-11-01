India Champions Rule of Law in Indo-Pacific Amid Rising Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of India has asserted that the nation's emphasis on the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific is not directed against any particular country. These measures, he explained, are intended to protect the interests of all regional stakeholders amid increasing global concerns over China's military activities in the region.

Addressing a conclave of ASEAN defence ministers and dialogue partners in Kuala Lumpur, Singh stated that the Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive, and free from coercion. He advocated for a collective approach to security, grounded in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to guarantee every nation's sovereignty.

Singh highlighted that India's engagement with ASEAN is founded on principles and long-term cooperation rather than transactional relationships. He emphasized the necessity for inclusive regional security architectures resilient to emerging challenges, reflecting on the necessity for sustainable and cooperative models underpinned by trust and mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)