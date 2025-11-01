Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Crete: Family Vendetta Leads to Shooting

A shooting in the village of Vorizia on the Greek island of Crete resulted in two deaths and at least 10 injuries, stemming from a family vendetta. Police are investigating the attack, which followed an explosion at a nearby construction site, suspecting longstanding family disputes as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a tragic incident on the Greek island of Crete, a man and a woman were killed, with at least ten others injured in a shooting on Saturday. The violence erupted in the village of Vorizia and is being linked to a family vendetta, according to senior police officials.

The incident followed an explosion on Friday night at a nearby construction site, believed to be connected to the same feud. The police have yet to release information about the suspected shooter, who remains at large after opening fire in the village.

Crete is known for its history of violent family disputes, driven by revenge and perceived insults. Greece's top police authorities, including those dealing with organized crime, are currently en route to Crete to investigate this violent outburst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

