Tragedy Strikes Crete: Family Vendetta Leads to Shooting

In a tragic incident on the Greek island of Crete, a man and a woman were killed, with at least ten others injured in a shooting on Saturday. The violence erupted in the village of Vorizia and is being linked to a family vendetta, according to senior police officials.

The incident followed an explosion on Friday night at a nearby construction site, believed to be connected to the same feud. The police have yet to release information about the suspected shooter, who remains at large after opening fire in the village.

Crete is known for its history of violent family disputes, driven by revenge and perceived insults. Greece's top police authorities, including those dealing with organized crime, are currently en route to Crete to investigate this violent outburst.

