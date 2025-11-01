Crackdown on Fraudulent Job Placement Racket in Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals, including the mastermind Tariq Khan, accused of running a bogus job placement racket from the Kotla Mubarakpur area. The scam reportedly cheated over 100 people, amassing around Rs 15 lakh by promising them employment opportunities in reputable companies.

The fraudulent operation, conducted under the guise of the placement agency 'Skill Innovation Solution,' involved Khan and his associates, including Kapil, his wife Tannu, Adiba, and Shahana alias Zoya. They attracted job seekers through fake listings on popular recruitment websites.

The case unraveled after a victim, Manisha from Shalimar Garden, filed a complaint about being defrauded of Rs 24,000. The police discovered that the gang had employed about 10 telecallers to maintain its facade and would often change locations to avoid capture. Investigators are now analyzing documents and digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)