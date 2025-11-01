Vishvajit Sahay Assumes Charge as Controller General of Defence Accounts

Bringing with him over three decades of distinguished service in defence finance and public administration, Shri Vishvajit Sahay, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), has assumed charge as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)—the apex authority of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD), Ministry of Defence.

His appointment marks a significant moment for the department, which plays a crucial role in ensuring financial accountability, audit, and expenditure management for one of the world’s largest defence establishments.

A Career Marked by Leadership and Reform

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, Shri Vishvajit Sahay has built a reputation as an accomplished administrator and reform-oriented officer, with an extensive track record across multiple ministries and strategic sectors of the Government of India.

Prior to his new appointment, he served as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Department of Science and Technology (DST), where he was instrumental in strengthening fiscal oversight of R&D programmes, promoting innovation financing, and integrating financial governance mechanisms for national scientific missions.

In his tenure as Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), he spearheaded policy frameworks aimed at industrial modernization, public sector efficiency, and sustainable manufacturing practices, contributing to the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Earlier, as Finance Manager (Acquisition Wing) in the Ministry of Defence, Shri Sahay played a pivotal role in modernizing procurement and acquisition financing systems, ensuring transparency and efficiency in high-value defence contracts.

Stewardship in Defence Finance Administration

Within the Defence Accounts Department (DAD), Shri Vishvajit Sahay has held several key appointments, including:

Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj, where he oversaw pension administration for millions of defence pensioners, implementing technology-driven reforms for faster processing and grievance redressal.

Joint CGDA and Special CGDA, where he contributed to major organizational modernization initiatives such as the Defence Accounts Management System (DAMS), e-procurement integration, and digital audit innovations.

His tenure has been characterized by a strong emphasis on financial discipline, accountability, and institutional modernization. Colleagues and subordinates alike have credited him with promoting a culture of professional integrity and results-driven management within DAD.

Global Exposure and Strategic Perspective

Shri Vishvajit Sahay brings to his new role an international perspective on defence finance and security management. He has represented India at prestigious global institutions, including:

Cambridge University, United Kingdom, where he participated in advanced programmes on public financial management and strategic policy design.

George C. Marshall European Centre for Security Studies, Germany, where he engaged with global experts on defence resource management, security cooperation, and strategic budgeting.

These international experiences have deepened his understanding of the intersection between fiscal prudence and national security, aligning with India’s growing global defence partnerships and modernization goals.

The Role of CGDA: A Pillar of Defence Financial Governance

The Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) heads the Defence Accounts Department, which serves as the principal financial adviser to the Ministry of Defence and all its agencies. The office is responsible for:

Audit, accounting, and payment functions for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Managing the pension and salary disbursement system for defence personnel.

Overseeing budgetary control, financial planning, and procurement oversight for the Ministry.

Implementing internal financial audits, ensuring fiscal discipline across defence establishments.

Under Shri Sahay’s leadership, the CGDA is expected to further advance the ongoing digital transformation of defence financial systems, incorporating AI-driven audit tools, integrated data analytics, and real-time expenditure monitoring frameworks.

A Vision for the Future: Transparency, Technology, and Efficiency

Upon assuming charge, Shri Vishvajit Sahay expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening fiscal accountability and transparency in defence spending. He emphasized that efficient financial management is “not merely a compliance exercise but a strategic enabler of national defence preparedness.”

Sources indicate that under his leadership, the CGDA is likely to focus on:

Expanding the digitization of defence accounts under the Digital DAD initiative.

Enhancing inter-agency coordination with the Armed Forces Headquarters and DRDO.

Promoting capacity-building and human resource development across the DAD cadre.

Strengthening data-driven decision-making to support cost-effective defence operations.

Strengthening the Financial Backbone of Defence

With his extensive experience in finance, administration, and strategic governance, Shri Vishvajit Sahay’s appointment as CGDA is expected to further modernize India’s defence financial systems, ensuring that fiscal efficiency goes hand in hand with operational readiness.

His career trajectory—from academia at St. Stephen’s to key leadership roles across ministries—reflects a lifelong commitment to public service, innovation, and integrity.

As India moves toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, his stewardship at the helm of the CGDA will play a crucial role in aligning defence financial governance with the nation’s broader developmental and strategic objectives.