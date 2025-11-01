Mumbai Police Launches Campaign Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

The Mumbai police have launched a comprehensive campaign to combat the increasing threat of 'digital arrest' scams targeting senior citizens, officials announced on Saturday.

With over 128 cases reported, cybercriminals often pose as law enforcement officials, coercing victims into bogus legal proceedings and financial losses. In response, the city's cyber crime branch has initiated awareness efforts, focusing on the western suburbs.

The initiative, which includes direct visits to senior citizens, emphasizes that governmental agencies never demand money or video calls. The campaign is managed under the leadership of top police officials, aiming to bolster community safety and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)