Left Menu

Mumbai Police Launches Campaign Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

The Mumbai police have initiated a campaign to protect senior citizens from rising 'digital arrest' scams by educating them that no law permits virtual arrests or demands for money/video calls. In the past year, these scams resulted in losses worth Rs 101 crore. The campaign includes door-to-door visits and pamphlets distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:18 IST
Mumbai Police Launches Campaign Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have launched a comprehensive campaign to combat the increasing threat of 'digital arrest' scams targeting senior citizens, officials announced on Saturday.

With over 128 cases reported, cybercriminals often pose as law enforcement officials, coercing victims into bogus legal proceedings and financial losses. In response, the city's cyber crime branch has initiated awareness efforts, focusing on the western suburbs.

The initiative, which includes direct visits to senior citizens, emphasizes that governmental agencies never demand money or video calls. The campaign is managed under the leadership of top police officials, aiming to bolster community safety and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025