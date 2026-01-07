Left Menu

Silent Call Forwarding Scams: A Growing Cyber Threat

Cybercriminals are exploiting mobile call forwarding features to intercept sensitive information, such as banking OTPs. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre warns of this alarming trend, stressing the need for public awareness and caution against unknown USSD codes, especially those starting with 21, 61, or 67.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:21 IST
Silent Call Forwarding Scams: A Growing Cyber Threat
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming new cybercrime trend has surfaced, where scammers exploit the call forwarding features on mobile phones to access sensitive information.The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) warns that fraudsters reroute incoming calls and essential alerts, offering them direct access to victims' banking details and personal information.

The modus operandi involves impersonating service agents and tricking individuals into dialing USSD codes sent via SMS. Unbeknownst to the victims, these codes activate call forwarding to numbers controlled by scammers, who then receive bank OTPs and security alerts. This allows unauthorized financial transactions and account takeovers.

The I4C advises against entering USSD codes that begin with specific prefixes and suggests deactivating any unintended call forwarding by dialing ##002#. Citizens are urged to verify information directly with official sources and report any incidents to the cybercrime helpline immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India
2
Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WWII

Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WW...

 Germany
3
Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

 India
4
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026