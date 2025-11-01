Revolutionizing Land Registration: Odisha's Grand Initiative

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has inaugurated 44 new land registration offices, distributed across 13 districts, from the Lok Seva Bhawan.

The initiative represents a significant step in the state's mission to enhance accessibility to essential services for its citizens by taking governance closer to them.

Majhi emphasized the importance of transparency, with smart surveillance systems implemented to monitor the offices, aiming to eliminate corruption and reduce the influence of intermediaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)