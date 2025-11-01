Left Menu

Revolutionizing Land Registration: Odisha's Grand Initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 44 new land registration offices across 13 districts. These offices aim to enhance accessibility to governance, with plans for 56 more by year-end. All offices include CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency and reduce corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:33 IST
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has inaugurated 44 new land registration offices, distributed across 13 districts, from the Lok Seva Bhawan.

The initiative represents a significant step in the state's mission to enhance accessibility to essential services for its citizens by taking governance closer to them.

Majhi emphasized the importance of transparency, with smart surveillance systems implemented to monitor the offices, aiming to eliminate corruption and reduce the influence of intermediaries.

