In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP-led NDA government of perpetuating corruption and misgovernance, reportedly impacting the nation significantly by 2025.

Through a social media post, Kharge highlighted a series of pressing issues, including the controversial repeal of MGNREGA, a plummeting rupee, and rampant unemployment, among others, as a testament to the alleged failures of the BJP government.

With topics ranging from economic disparities to incidents of social injustice, Kharge's accusations reverberate with a call to acknowledge the ramifications of continued BJP rule, drawing attention to what he describes as unmitigated governance failures that haunt India.

