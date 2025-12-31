Kharge's Critique: BJP's Misgovernance in 2025
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, criticizes the BJP-led NDA government, alleging ongoing corruption and misgovernance in 2025. Citing various issues like the repeal of MGNREGA, economic inequality, youth unemployment, and social injustices, Kharge underscores his concerns toward the nation's situation under BJP rule.
In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP-led NDA government of perpetuating corruption and misgovernance, reportedly impacting the nation significantly by 2025.
Through a social media post, Kharge highlighted a series of pressing issues, including the controversial repeal of MGNREGA, a plummeting rupee, and rampant unemployment, among others, as a testament to the alleged failures of the BJP government.
With topics ranging from economic disparities to incidents of social injustice, Kharge's accusations reverberate with a call to acknowledge the ramifications of continued BJP rule, drawing attention to what he describes as unmitigated governance failures that haunt India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
