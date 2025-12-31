Left Menu

Kharge's Critique: BJP's Misgovernance in 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, criticizes the BJP-led NDA government, alleging ongoing corruption and misgovernance in 2025. Citing various issues like the repeal of MGNREGA, economic inequality, youth unemployment, and social injustices, Kharge underscores his concerns toward the nation's situation under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:32 IST
Kharge's Critique: BJP's Misgovernance in 2025
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP-led NDA government of perpetuating corruption and misgovernance, reportedly impacting the nation significantly by 2025.

Through a social media post, Kharge highlighted a series of pressing issues, including the controversial repeal of MGNREGA, a plummeting rupee, and rampant unemployment, among others, as a testament to the alleged failures of the BJP government.

With topics ranging from economic disparities to incidents of social injustice, Kharge's accusations reverberate with a call to acknowledge the ramifications of continued BJP rule, drawing attention to what he describes as unmitigated governance failures that haunt India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegati...

 India
2
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

 India
3
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025