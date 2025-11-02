Left Menu

Stabbing Spree on Cambridge Train: Arrests Made

A stabbing incident on a train near Cambridge led to multiple hospitalizations and arrests. Armed officers responded swiftly, and emergency services provided critical assistance. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern and lauded the emergency response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:37 IST
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - In a shocking string of events, multiple individuals were stabbed on a train near Cambridge, prompting a swift reaction from law enforcement.

On Saturday, Cambridgeshire police responded to stabbings reported at 1939 GMT, resulting in the arrest of two men at Huntingdon. The police confirmed that numerous victims were hospitalized.

The East of England Ambulance Service launched a large-scale emergency operation, efficiently transporting victims to medical facilities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed his concerns and praised the emergency services for their prompt and effective response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

