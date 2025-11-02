Left Menu

Canada-Philippines Defense Pact Counters China's South China Sea Claims

Canada and the Philippines are set to strengthen their defense collaboration by signing a new defense agreement, aimed at countering China's assertive actions in the South China Sea. The deal allows joint military exercises and builds on similar pacts to deter aggression in the contested region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:37 IST
Canada-Philippines Defense Pact Counters China's South China Sea Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a strategic move to counteract China's aggressive stance in the South China Sea, Canada and the Philippines are poised to ink a pivotal defense agreement. The pact, slated for Sunday, will enable extensive joint military exercises to fortify defense ties between the two nations.

Amid bolstering military alliances in the Indo-Pacific, Canada joins other Western powers supporting maritime rule of law and regional stability. This alignment coincides with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s initiatives to strengthen the Philippines' defense infrastructure against China's superior military capabilities.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. from the Philippines is expected to finalize the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Canadian counterpart David McGuinty in Manila. The collaboration builds on previous treaties, enhancing legal frameworks for temporary foreign troop deployments as both nations address regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

