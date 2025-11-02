Canada-Philippines Defense Pact Counters China's South China Sea Claims

In a strategic move to counteract China's aggressive stance in the South China Sea, Canada and the Philippines are poised to ink a pivotal defense agreement. The pact, slated for Sunday, will enable extensive joint military exercises to fortify defense ties between the two nations.

Amid bolstering military alliances in the Indo-Pacific, Canada joins other Western powers supporting maritime rule of law and regional stability. This alignment coincides with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s initiatives to strengthen the Philippines' defense infrastructure against China's superior military capabilities.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. from the Philippines is expected to finalize the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Canadian counterpart David McGuinty in Manila. The collaboration builds on previous treaties, enhancing legal frameworks for temporary foreign troop deployments as both nations address regional challenges.

