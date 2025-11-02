Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Murder-Suicide in Telangana

A 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law before dying by suicide in Vikarabad district, Telangana. Another daughter survived with injuries. Authorities highlighted potential family disputes as a motive. An investigation is ongoing following an alarming call to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Family Murder-Suicide in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking murder-suicide unfolded in Telangana's Vikarabad district early Sunday morning. A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law, before taking his own life, police reported. Another daughter survived the assault despite sustaining injuries.

The gruesome incident occurred in Kulkacherla mandal between 2.30 and 3 am, and was reported via a distress 'Dial 100' call. Responding officers found the lifeless bodies of the man's wife, younger daughter, and sister-in-law, who had been attacked with a sickle while they lay sleeping.

The elder daughter managed to evade the assailant's attempts and is currently hospitalized. Initial investigations suggest family disputes may have triggered the violence. Local law enforcement has launched a thorough inquiry into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025