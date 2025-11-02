Tragedy Strikes: Family Murder-Suicide in Telangana

A shocking murder-suicide unfolded in Telangana's Vikarabad district early Sunday morning. A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law, before taking his own life, police reported. Another daughter survived the assault despite sustaining injuries.

The gruesome incident occurred in Kulkacherla mandal between 2.30 and 3 am, and was reported via a distress 'Dial 100' call. Responding officers found the lifeless bodies of the man's wife, younger daughter, and sister-in-law, who had been attacked with a sickle while they lay sleeping.

The elder daughter managed to evade the assailant's attempts and is currently hospitalized. Initial investigations suggest family disputes may have triggered the violence. Local law enforcement has launched a thorough inquiry into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)