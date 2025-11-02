Left Menu

Terror on the Tracks: Major Incident in UK Train Stabbing

A major incident has unfolded on a UK train where ten people were injured in a stabbing. Counter-terrorism police are investigating, and nine victims suffer life-threatening injuries. Armed police arrested two suspects at Huntingdon station. Prime Minister Starmer and Home Secretary Mahmood have condemned the attack.

Updated: 02-11-2025 13:19 IST
  • United Kingdom

Ten individuals were injured in a brutal stabbing attack on a UK train, declared a major incident on Sunday, prompting a counter-terrorism investigation. Armed police arrested two suspects at Huntingdon station after the attack.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with nine victims reportedly facing life-threatening injuries. The train, journeying from Doncaster to King's Cross, became the scene of chaos and violence. British Transport Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary are leading the investigation.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident, urging public cooperation with police, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed deep sadness and called for public restraint in speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

