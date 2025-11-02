Terror on the Tracks: Major Incident in UK Train Stabbing

Ten individuals were injured in a brutal stabbing attack on a UK train, declared a major incident on Sunday, prompting a counter-terrorism investigation. Armed police arrested two suspects at Huntingdon station after the attack.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with nine victims reportedly facing life-threatening injuries. The train, journeying from Doncaster to King's Cross, became the scene of chaos and violence. British Transport Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary are leading the investigation.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident, urging public cooperation with police, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed deep sadness and called for public restraint in speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)