Porter Arrested for Molesting Actress at Kochuveli Station

A porter at Kochuveli railway station was arrested for allegedly molesting an actress. The incident occurred as she was attempting to change platforms with assistance from the porter. She reported the molestation to authorities, leading to the arrest and departmental inquiry of the accused porter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A porter at Kochuveli railway station was apprehended following allegations of molestation against an actress, officials revealed on Sunday.

Identified as Arun, the local resident from Kochuveli, sought to assist the actress as she moved to another platform last Thursday. During the process, he reportedly molested her.

The actress defended herself and reported the incident to railway authorities, subsequently filing a formal complaint with the Pettah police, leading to the porter's arrest and a departmental probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

