Blast Rocks Peshawar's Counter Terrorism Department Amid Safety Concerns

An explosion at the Counter Terrorism Department police station in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, resulted in one death and two injuries. The incident, deemed non-terroristic, occurred in the ammunition depot due to old explosives. The blast caused part of the building to collapse and detainees were safely relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An explosion at a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, specifically inside the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office, resulted in casualties on Sunday. According to police reports, one official died, and two were injured.

The incident occurred at the CTD's ammunition depot along Peshawar's crowded University Road. Authorities report that old explosive material stored improperly was identified as the cause.

While multiple explosions caused a fire and part of the building to collapse, officials, including Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed, confirmed there's no evidence of terrorist activity. Detainees were safely moved, and the area remains sealed for an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

