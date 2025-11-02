China and South Korea Discuss Supply Chain Stability at APEC Forum
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met South Korea's trade minister to discuss supply chain stability. They agreed to enhance communication and expedite trilateral free trade talks with Japan. The meeting took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with South Korea's trade minister to discuss the critical matter of supply chain stability. This meeting underscores the importance both nations place on maintaining seamless economic operations amidst global challenges.
In the meeting, both sides highlighted the need for enhanced communication using existing export control and supply chain mechanisms to ensure smooth trade flows. This initiative seeks to prevent disruptions and foster stronger bilateral economic ties between China and South Korea.
Moreover, officials from both countries expressed the urgency in resuming negotiations for a trilateral free trade agreement involving China, Japan, and South Korea. This agreement aims to facilitate better regional cooperation and economic integration.
