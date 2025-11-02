Left Menu

Train Tragedy in England: Police Rule Out Terror Motive in Mass Stabbing

British police have determined that a knife attack on a London-bound train, which hospitalized 11 people, is not a terrorist incident. Two British nationals have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern, urging the public to avoid speculation.

Updated: 02-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police have confirmed that a knife attack on a crowded train, which resulted in 11 people being hospitalized, is not being treated as a terrorist incident. Authorities announced that two men, both British nationals, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Superintendent John Loveless from British Transport Police assured the public that preliminary investigations do not point towards terrorism. The suspects, a 32-year-old and a 35-year-old of Caribbean descent, were apprehended by armed police after the train's emergency stop.

The horrifying act has prompted statements from leaders, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressing deep concern and King Charles voicing shock. The government is urging against speculation to prevent the spread of rumors, especially following social unrest incidents in the past.

