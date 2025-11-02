Punjab Fights Back: CM Condemns Central Government's 'Unconstitutional' Restructure of Panjab University

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Central government's decision to restructure the governing bodies of Panjab University, calling it unconstitutional. Mann emphasized the state's intent to challenge this move legally, citing past attempts at central control and asserting Punjab's cultural legacy intertwined with the university.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly denounced the Central government's recent restructuring of Panjab University's governing bodies, labeling the action as 'unconstitutional' and 'dictatorial'.

Mann criticized the Centre's amendment of the Panjab University Act, 1947, via an October 28th notification, which restructured the Senate and the Syndicate of the university. He argued that such an amendment should come from the Vidhan Sabha or Parliament rather than unilaterally by the Centre.

Recalling previous central attempts to exert control over the university, Mann defended Punjab's historic ties to the institution and promised court action to oppose the Centre's decision. Political figures from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have joined his criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

