Decade-Old Fugitive Arrested: Delhi Police Nab Proclaimed Offender
Delhi Police have arrested Vikas, a proclaimed offender, wanted in a 2015 accident case. Evading arrest for years, Vikas, who works as a housekeeper, was caught in Hastsal Vihar. Further investigations have shown his involvement in 13 other criminal cases.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police captured a 29-year-old proclaimed offender on Saturday, putting an end to his decade-long evasion of justice.
The accused, identified as Vikas, had been absconding to avoid trial in a 2015 accident case, according to police officials.
The operation unfolded after police received a tip-off, leading to Vikas's apprehension in Hastsal Vihar. Authorities confirmed he was previously involved in 13 criminal cases.
