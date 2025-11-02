Decade-Old Fugitive Arrested: Delhi Police Nab Proclaimed Offender

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police captured a 29-year-old proclaimed offender on Saturday, putting an end to his decade-long evasion of justice.

The accused, identified as Vikas, had been absconding to avoid trial in a 2015 accident case, according to police officials.

The operation unfolded after police received a tip-off, leading to Vikas's apprehension in Hastsal Vihar. Authorities confirmed he was previously involved in 13 criminal cases.

