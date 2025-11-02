Left Menu

Decade-Old Fugitive Arrested: Delhi Police Nab Proclaimed Offender

Delhi Police have arrested Vikas, a proclaimed offender, wanted in a 2015 accident case. Evading arrest for years, Vikas, who works as a housekeeper, was caught in Hastsal Vihar. Further investigations have shown his involvement in 13 other criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:19 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police captured a 29-year-old proclaimed offender on Saturday, putting an end to his decade-long evasion of justice.

The accused, identified as Vikas, had been absconding to avoid trial in a 2015 accident case, according to police officials.

The operation unfolded after police received a tip-off, leading to Vikas's apprehension in Hastsal Vihar. Authorities confirmed he was previously involved in 13 criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

