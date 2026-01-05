Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Vikas Yadav's Furlough Plea

The Delhi High Court has deferred judgment on Vikas Yadav's petition for a 21-day furlough. Yadav, who was convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case, is currently serving a 25-year prison term. His request was denied by the Delhi Government, leading to a legal challenge.

During the hearing, Ajay Katara's counsel, Advocate Sanchar Anand, argued about the potential threat to his client, asserting there is no merit in granting furlough to the convict. Meanwhile, Vikas Yadav's legal representative, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, countered that the security detail over two decades makes such claims unlikely.

Yadav, imprisoned for nearly 23 years, had filed for furlough citing matrimonial responsibilities due to a recent marriage, highlighting his good behavior in prison. However, authorities denied the appeal, citing concerns over the crime's nature, potential absconding, and possible threat to the victim's family, based on the Delhi Prison Rules.