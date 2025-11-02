Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Move: Addressing Poverty and Policy Challenges

CPI(M) leader M V Govindan acknowledges lapses in discussing the PM SHRI scheme in Kerala's Cabinet. The state froze an MoU with the Centre amid ally CPI's criticism. Govindan claims Kerala eradicated extreme poverty by 2021. Welfare measures and employment plans are underway despite opposition criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:26 IST
Kerala's political arena witnessed brewing tensions as CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan acknowledged a procedural oversight in failing to discuss the PM SHRI scheme within the state Cabinet or the LDF before proceeding with the Centre's memorandum. The decision to freeze the memorandum followed strong opposition from the CPI, a significant ally.

Addressing the media, Govindan stated that although the omission was a mistake, efforts by himself, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and national party leaders are focused on resolving the discord. He emphasized the LDF's commitment to collective decision-making, hopeful of gains in the upcoming civic polls.

In light of opposition criticism, Govindan highlighted Kerala's achievements, claiming the state eradicated extreme poverty by 2021. He announced current welfare measures for over a crore citizens and plans for job creation, challenging the opposition to recognize these milestones and silencing allegations of false claims.

