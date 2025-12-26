Jharkhand CPI celebrates party’s 100th foundation day

The Jharkhand unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) celebrated the party's 100th foundation day on Friday and pledged to fight for the protection of forest, water and land.

The party leaders also resolved to continue raising the voice of the poor, deprived, and labourers.

The centenary celebration was held at the CPI state office in Ranchi where CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets after cutting a cake. A large number of party workers were present on the occasion.

"The CPI was founded on December 26, 1925, in Kanpur. Our predecessors fought against exploitation, oppression and injustice, and sacrificed their lives during the British era. Our party has continued to fight as the voice of farmers, labourers, students and youths," Pathak said.

He alleged that country's wealth and resources are being handed over to capitalists and voices of people are being suppressed.

"We resolved to protect the country's mines, minerals, water, forest and land and become the voice of the deprived sections of the society," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)