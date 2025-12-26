Left Menu

Jharkhand CPI celebrates party’s 100th foundation day

Our party has continued to fight as the voice of farmers, labourers, students and youths, Pathak said.He alleged that countrys wealth and resources are being handed over to capitalists and voices of people are being suppressed.We resolved to protect the countrys mines, minerals, water, forest and land and become the voice of the deprived sections of the society, he added.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:47 IST
The Jharkhand unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) celebrated the party's 100th foundation day on Friday and pledged to fight for the protection of forest, water and land.

The party leaders also resolved to continue raising the voice of the poor, deprived, and labourers.

The centenary celebration was held at the CPI state office in Ranchi where CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets after cutting a cake. A large number of party workers were present on the occasion.

"The CPI was founded on December 26, 1925, in Kanpur. Our predecessors fought against exploitation, oppression and injustice, and sacrificed their lives during the British era. Our party has continued to fight as the voice of farmers, labourers, students and youths," Pathak said.

He alleged that country's wealth and resources are being handed over to capitalists and voices of people are being suppressed.

"We resolved to protect the country's mines, minerals, water, forest and land and become the voice of the deprived sections of the society," he added.

