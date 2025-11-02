East England Train Stabbing: Arrests Made as Officials Rule Out Terrorism

British authorities responded swiftly to a knife attack aboard an eastern England train that left 11 hospitalized, declaring it a non-terrorist incident. Officials confirmed the arrest of two British nationals in connection with the stabbings.

Superintendent John Loveless of British Transport Police emphasized the absence of terrorist links, identifying the suspects as UK-born men, aged 32 and 35. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles expressed outrage and concern over the shocking event.

With knife crime on the rise in the UK, governmental calls for calm are crucial, especially in light of false rumors that fueled unrest in 2024. Witnesses described a chaotic scene of bloodshed before armed police intervened, bolstering national security worries.

(With inputs from agencies.)