Police Constables Arrested in Goa Sand Extraction Shooting Case

Two police constables are among seven individuals arrested in connection with a shooting incident tied to illegal sand extraction in Pernem, north Goa. The incident has sparked alarm over the environmental impact of such activities.

The confrontation occurred early on October 28 when Ramrishi Pasawan and Lalbabu God were allegedly fired upon while involved in sand harvesting from the Terekhol River. Both sustained severe injuries, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta confirmed an ongoing investigation, which has so far pinpointed the involvement of two local police constables. The case highlights escalating tensions and environmental issues related to illicit sand mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)