Police Constables Arrested in Goa Sand Extraction Shooting Case

Two police constables and five others were arrested in Goa, related to a shooting incident linked to illegal sand extraction. The victims were targeted during sand extraction in Pernem, sustaining serious injuries. Authorities have identified the suspects, including local police officers, amid growing concerns over environmental damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two police constables are among seven individuals arrested in connection with a shooting incident tied to illegal sand extraction in Pernem, north Goa. The incident has sparked alarm over the environmental impact of such activities.

The confrontation occurred early on October 28 when Ramrishi Pasawan and Lalbabu God were allegedly fired upon while involved in sand harvesting from the Terekhol River. Both sustained severe injuries, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta confirmed an ongoing investigation, which has so far pinpointed the involvement of two local police constables. The case highlights escalating tensions and environmental issues related to illicit sand mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

