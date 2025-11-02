Left Menu

Fragile Truce Under Fire: Gaza Violence Escalates

The fragile truce between Israel and Hamas faces a critical challenge as an Israeli airstrike kills a Palestinian man in Gaza. Both parties accuse each other of violating the ceasefire, which was aiming to halt years of conflict. Tensions rise with ongoing military actions and international involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:23 IST
Tensions between Israel and Hamas have escalated as an Israeli airstrike claimed the life of a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, per health authorities. This incident adds to the ongoing blame exchange for repeated breaches of a ceasefire that's been in place to stop two years of war.

The Israeli military identified the targeted individual as a militant posing a threat to its forces. The strike occurred in Gaza City's Shejaia suburb, near a vegetable market. Hospital sources confirmed one fatality, with the individual's identity pending. Israel reports continued militant attacks on its forces within Gaza, where they operate under a U.S.-supported ceasefire agreement.

Hamas has yet to officially comment but listed supposed Israeli ceasefire violations, citing over 200 deaths. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows continued military responses to any assaults on their troops in the region. Diplomatic efforts remain ongoing, but significant challenges, including Hamas disarmament, threaten peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

