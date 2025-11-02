Surrendered Naxalite: A Turning Point in Anti-Maoist Operations

A female Naxalite with a significant bounty on her head has voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

Named Sunita, the insurgent laid down arms before Rupendra Dhurve, assistant commander of the specialized Hawk Force, marking the first surrender under Madhya Pradesh's 2023 Surrender, Rehabilitation cum Relief Policy.

Sunita was notably part of a banned group and served as an armed guard for a senior committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). She operated in regions across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)