Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Fake Currency Bust

Police discovered fake currency worth over Rs 19 lakh at a madrasa in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, following the arrest of Zuber Ansari in Maharashtra. Ansari was allegedly caught with Rs 10 lakh in counterfeit notes. An investigation is underway under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Fake Currency Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police raid at a madrasa in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the recovery of fake currency worth over Rs 19 lakh on Sunday, prompted by a viral video, according to officials.

The discovery ties back to an earlier arrest in Maharashtra, where Zuber Ansari, linked to the funds, was caught with Rs 10 lakh in counterfeit money. The room from which the money was seized reportedly belonged to Ansari, an imam in Paithiya village.

Khandwa's Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Taranekar, has confirmed that a case has been registered under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, with investigations ongoing to uncover the extent of the counterfeit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025