Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Fake Currency Bust

A police raid at a madrasa in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the recovery of fake currency worth over Rs 19 lakh on Sunday, prompted by a viral video, according to officials.

The discovery ties back to an earlier arrest in Maharashtra, where Zuber Ansari, linked to the funds, was caught with Rs 10 lakh in counterfeit money. The room from which the money was seized reportedly belonged to Ansari, an imam in Paithiya village.

Khandwa's Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Taranekar, has confirmed that a case has been registered under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, with investigations ongoing to uncover the extent of the counterfeit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)