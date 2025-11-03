Strengthening Ties: Russian PM's Pivotal Visit to China

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to China, a move underscored as highly significant by the Kremlin. Discussions are set with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, aiming to bolster economic ties as both nations navigate international pressures.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, noted the visit's importance, amid speculation on whether a message from President Vladimir Putin to Xi will accompany Mishustin. Their strategic alliance, fortified since February 2022, serves as a balancing act against Western sanctions triggered by geopolitical tensions.

The talks are expected to span topics including trade, transport, energy, and agriculture. A recent commission meeting highlighted growth in critical export sectors and expanded bilateral trade, reflecting the nations' commitment to deepening cooperation in the face of external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)