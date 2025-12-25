Tragic Leap: Mother and Son's Desperate Act
A woman in Surat, Gujarat, jumped from a 14-storey building with her son, resulting in the child's death. The woman sustained critical injuries and is hospitalized. The incident is suspected to be a suicide attempt, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the tragic act.
In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday, a woman in Surat, Gujarat, attempted to end her life and that of her five-year-old son by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building. Tragically, the child succumbed to injuries at the scene.
The woman, who remains unidentified, survived the fall but sustained severe injuries. She was promptly taken to the Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention, according to police reports.
Authorities are treating the case as a potential suicide attempt. Police Inspector B R Rabari stated that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the underlying circumstances and motives of this unfortunate event.
