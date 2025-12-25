Left Menu

Tragic Leap: Mother and Son's Desperate Act

A woman in Surat, Gujarat, jumped from a 14-storey building with her son, resulting in the child's death. The woman sustained critical injuries and is hospitalized. The incident is suspected to be a suicide attempt, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the tragic act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday, a woman in Surat, Gujarat, attempted to end her life and that of her five-year-old son by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building. Tragically, the child succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The woman, who remains unidentified, survived the fall but sustained severe injuries. She was promptly taken to the Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention, according to police reports.

Authorities are treating the case as a potential suicide attempt. Police Inspector B R Rabari stated that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the underlying circumstances and motives of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

