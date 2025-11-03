Left Menu

Teenager Released After High-Profile Drug Smuggling Arrest in Georgia

British teenager Bella Culley, arrested in Georgia for drug smuggling, has been released from custody. Culley, who was found with a significant amount of marijuana and hashish, secured a lighter sentence after her family paid compensation. She initially pleaded not guilty but later negotiated a deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:12 IST
  • Georgia

Bella Culley, a 19-year-old pregnant British teenager, has been released from Georgian custody following her arrest on drug smuggling charges earlier this year. The release came after her family paid a substantial compensation amount to facilitate a lighter sentence.

Culley, who hails from Billingham in northeast England, disappeared in Thailand before traveling to Georgia in May. On her arrival at the Tbilisi airport, she was apprehended with a reported 12 kg of marijuana and 2 kg of hashish concealed in her luggage.

Despite initially pleading not guilty at a July hearing, Culley's legal strategy shifted when her family paid 500,000 lari (equivalent to $187,000) in compensation, enabling negotiations that led to her release on Monday, according to a Reuters witness outside the courthouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

