Teenager Released After High-Profile Drug Smuggling Arrest in Georgia

Bella Culley, a 19-year-old pregnant British teenager, has been released from Georgian custody following her arrest on drug smuggling charges earlier this year. The release came after her family paid a substantial compensation amount to facilitate a lighter sentence.

Culley, who hails from Billingham in northeast England, disappeared in Thailand before traveling to Georgia in May. On her arrival at the Tbilisi airport, she was apprehended with a reported 12 kg of marijuana and 2 kg of hashish concealed in her luggage.

Despite initially pleading not guilty at a July hearing, Culley's legal strategy shifted when her family paid 500,000 lari (equivalent to $187,000) in compensation, enabling negotiations that led to her release on Monday, according to a Reuters witness outside the courthouse.

