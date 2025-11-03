Eritrean Trafficking Suspect Denies Identity in Dutch Court

An Eritrean man accused of being a human trafficker who tortured African migrants denied his identity in a Dutch court on Monday. The man claims he is not 41-year-old Amanuel Walid, also known as Tewelde Goitom, as alleged by prosecutors.

Extradited to the Netherlands in 2022, the suspect disputes the charges, which include involvement in a human trafficking ring, money laundering, and extortion. Defense lawyers argue for the dismissal of most charges, citing lack of jurisdiction as crimes mainly occurred in Libya, not affecting the Netherlands.

The Dutch court is examining the case under universal jurisdiction, applicable if victims are located in the Netherlands. The trial highlights Libya's role as a migration route post-Gaddafi, as migrants seek to reach Europe. Prosecutors are expected to respond to the defense's arguments shortly.

