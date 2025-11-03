Supreme Court to Scrutinize Rajasthan's Controversial Anti-Conversion Law

The Supreme Court has taken up the issue of Rajasthan's recent anti-conversion law, agreeing to examine petitions contesting its legality. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government, requesting a reply within four weeks regarding the concerns raised.

The contentious Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025, implemented last month, faces scrutiny over its significant penalties, including lengthy imprisonment terms spanning from seven years to life for certain offenses. Petitioners argue that the law breaches constitutional rights, and seek a suspension of the Act pending a final court decision.

The Supreme Court is considering broader issues related to similar laws across multiple states, addressing concerns on the legal framework surrounding religious conversions. As the apex court awaits responses from several states, the outcome could have significant ramifications on nationwide anti-conversion legislation.

