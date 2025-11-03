Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Controversy: From Faith to Conspiracy?

In a striking revelation, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that numerous madrasas in the state have evolved from centers of faith to places fostering conspiracy. His comments came after police discovered Rs 19 lakh in counterfeit currency at a madrasa in Khandwa district.

The counterfeit currency was found in a search conducted in the room of Imam Zuber Ansari, who was apprehended in Malegaon, Maharashtra. Another Rs 10 lakh in fake Indian currency notes was recovered from Ansari and his associate at that time.

Minister Vijayvargiya underscored the need for stringent regulations governing madrasas to prevent illegal activities. He implored Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to introduce tougher rules to better manage these institutions and curb the alleged rise in separatist sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)