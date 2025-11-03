Latvian Spy Scandal: Unveiling the GRU Connection
A Latvian citizen has been arrested for allegedly spying for Russia's GRU. Authorities claim the suspect gathered information on NATO forces and private aviation infrastructure. The arrest comes amid heightened tensions in Europe due to increased military activity by Russia.
- Country:
- Latvia
A Latvian national has been detained on suspicions of espionage for Russia's notorious GRU military intelligence. The arrest, reported by authorities on Monday, was part of a broader investigation involving raids at two unspecified sites last month.
The unnamed suspect is believed to have collected sensitive information related to NATO forces stationed in the Baltic region. Additionally, they allegedly supplied data regarding private aviation infrastructure and methods for acquiring prepaid cellphone cards.
This incident emerges against the backdrop of escalated tensions across Europe, following unprecedented airspace violations by Russian aircraft in September. Western officials have interpreted these incursions as provocations aimed at testing NATO's defensive readiness against potential Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Crackdown on Foreign Espionage in Grain Sector
Ceasefire Challenges: Anatomy of a Fragile Peace
GOP Senator Pushes Anti-Smuggling Aid to Malaysia
Third Interception: Polish Jets Confront Russian Plane Over Baltic
UPDATE 2-Polish jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea, minister says