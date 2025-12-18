Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Stand: Upholding Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Amid Pressure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirms Ukraine's constitutional aim to join NATO despite external pressures, emphasizing security guarantees over altering constitutional ambitions amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that there is no need to amend Ukraine's constitution, which enshrines the nation's aspiration to become a NATO member state. This statement follows Zelenskiy's offer to consider dropping NATO ambitions in exchange for solid security assurances.

The Ukrainian leader reiterated that any decision over the constitution should be made by the Ukrainian people, and not influenced by Russia or any other external entity. Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity of bilateral security guarantees that mimic NATO's Article 5 for any potential peace agreement.

Although no formal suggestions have been made, Zelenskiy cautioned against pressures to trade concessions for security guarantees, affirming that such proposals are unacceptable to Kyiv. Despite a constitutional declaration of pursuing NATO membership, Zelenskiy acknowledges NATO's current reluctance to admit Ukraine.

