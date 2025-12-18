Senators Probe Use of Chinese DJI Drones in U.S. Construction

In a move underscoring ongoing security concerns, U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Gary Peters have queried several prominent construction firms regarding their utilization of Chinese-manufactured DJI drones. The inquiry is focused on projects tied to government contracts and sensitive national security sites.

The senators dispatched letters to Hensel Phelps, Brasfield & Gorrie, and the Bechtel Corporation, seeking clarity on their relationships with DJI. They highlighted government views that identify these drones, particularly those from DJI, as substantial security threats, further noting federal restrictions against their use by agencies or contractors.

So far, the construction companies involved have not provided comments on the issue. These developments come amid heightened scrutiny over the potential for Chinese-made drones to inadvertently transfer critical national security information.

