Partial Collapse of Torre dei Conti: Restoration Sparks Safety Concerns

A medieval tower undergoing renovation near Rome's Colosseum partially collapsed, seriously injuring one worker. The Torre dei Conti, closed since 2006, is undergoing a four-year restoration. Videos showed dust and masonry falling, with emergency crews working on the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:13 IST
  • Italy

A medieval tower near the Colosseum in Rome partially collapsed on Monday, leaving one worker seriously injured, ANSA news agency reported. The Torre dei Conti was under renovation after being closed since 2006. Two other workers sustained minor injuries but refused hospital treatment.

Emergency services sprang into action to rescue an individual trapped beneath the rubble, according to a National fire department spokesman, Luca Cari, who spoke with Reuters. The 29-metre tower, located on Via dei Fori Imperiali, was undergoing a restoration set to conclude next year.

Rome city authorities noted that the medieval structure, erected in the early 13th century by Pope Innocent III, had generated concern as videos on social media depicted clouds of dust pouring from its windows. The area had already been cordoned off to pedestrians due to the ongoing work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

