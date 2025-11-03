Left Menu

Alleged Rs 5000 Crore Scandal in Mumbai's PAP Housing Scheme

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad accuses a housing scheme in Malad of involving a Rs 5000 crore scam, allegedly favoring a builder by bending norms. She demands an inquiry and actions against officials, claiming undue benefits were granted and critical environmental regulations violated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:36 IST
Alleged Rs 5000 Crore Scandal in Mumbai's PAP Housing Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of a massive Rs 5000 crore scam have surfaced in Mumbai's housing scheme for project-affected persons (PAPs) in Malad. Congress President Varsha Gaikwad accuses the BJP-led Mahayuti government of bending rules to benefit a particular builder.

Highlighting significant irregularities, Gaikwad alleged the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) favored the builder by reclassifying a 'No Development Zone' (NDZ) into a residential area, originally intended for police housing.

Gaikwad also pointed out the violation of Supreme Court orders and demanded the cancellation of the PAP project, the recovery of all credit and land TDRs, and a high-level inquiry to hold involved officials accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025