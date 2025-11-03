Alleged Rs 5000 Crore Scandal in Mumbai's PAP Housing Scheme

Allegations of a massive Rs 5000 crore scam have surfaced in Mumbai's housing scheme for project-affected persons (PAPs) in Malad. Congress President Varsha Gaikwad accuses the BJP-led Mahayuti government of bending rules to benefit a particular builder.

Highlighting significant irregularities, Gaikwad alleged the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) favored the builder by reclassifying a 'No Development Zone' (NDZ) into a residential area, originally intended for police housing.

Gaikwad also pointed out the violation of Supreme Court orders and demanded the cancellation of the PAP project, the recovery of all credit and land TDRs, and a high-level inquiry to hold involved officials accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)