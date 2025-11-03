Tragedy Strikes in Mirzapur Village: Son Arrested for Matricide
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, a man allegedly strangled his mother who intervened during his violent outburst against his wife. The accused, Ramsurat Bind, was arrested following the complaint by his brother. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking tragedy unfolded in Baghera Kalan village, Uttar Pradesh, when a domestic dispute escalated to matricide, police reported on Monday.
Ramsurat Bind, reportedly intoxicated, began assaulting his wife, Sunita Devi. His intervention mother's intervention, Chamelia Devi, led to her being allegedly strangled by her son.
She was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following a complaint by another son, Rammurat Bind, authorities arrested Ramsurat. The case is being investigated, with the victim's body being sent for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Police arrests don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh in connection with death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.
Police arrest 13 while planning to commit a burglary in Bhubaneswar
Punjab Police Arrests Operatives for Pro-Khalistan Slogans
Delhi Police arrests youth for brandishing illegal firearm on social media