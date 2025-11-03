Tragedy Strikes in Mirzapur Village: Son Arrested for Matricide

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Baghera Kalan village, Uttar Pradesh, when a domestic dispute escalated to matricide, police reported on Monday.

Ramsurat Bind, reportedly intoxicated, began assaulting his wife, Sunita Devi. His intervention mother's intervention, Chamelia Devi, led to her being allegedly strangled by her son.

She was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following a complaint by another son, Rammurat Bind, authorities arrested Ramsurat. The case is being investigated, with the victim's body being sent for a post-mortem examination.

