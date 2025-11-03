Left Menu

Recusal in Uphaar Tragedy Case Raises Fairness Concerns

Justice Amit Mahajan of Delhi High Court recused himself from an evidence tampering case involving Sushil and Gopal Ansal connected to the Uphaar fire tragedy. The decision came after concerns regarding his past involvement with Ansal Housing as a lawyer. Appeals challenging the sentences are ongoing in the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Amit Mahajan of the Delhi High Court has stepped down from hearing an evidence tampering case involving Sushil and Gopal Ansal, accused in connection to the infamous Uphaar fire tragedy.

The recusal on October 30 follows concerns raised about Justice Mahajan's previous representation of a company linked to the convicts.

The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) sought an unbiased hearing, requesting the case be reassigned. The ongoing appeals challenge lenient sentencing and are set for another hearing on November 6, 2025.

