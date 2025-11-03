Tunisia's Banking Strike: A Nation at Economic Crossroads

Tunisian bank workers embarked on a two-day strike on Monday, demanding wage hikes as the nation grapples with a severe economic crisis. Financial transactions came to a standstill, with lines forming at malfunctioning ATMs, leaving citizens without access to cash.

The UGTT union, after failed negotiations with the banking council, stood firm for wage adjustments to counteract rising living costs, which have diminished employees' purchasing power. This strike demonstrates the union's lasting clout even as President Kais Saied tightens his grip on power.

Saied's controversial crackdowns, including the suspension of NGOs, have drawn criticism, as he accuses civil society of foreign collusion. UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi emphasized that their fight extends beyond economic demands to defending broader freedoms, amid Tunisia's persistent economic and political turmoil.

