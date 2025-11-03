Tragic Loss: The Silent Struggles Leading to a 13-Year-Old's Demise

In Thane, a 13-year-old girl's life came to a tragic end, a result of domestic tensions. A police official reported that the incident occurred after the young girl was reprimanded by her father for quarrelling with her brother over a mobile phone.

The heart-wrenching episode unfolded on Saturday in Wagle Estate. The Srinagar police station confirmed that around 7:50 pm, following the argument, the girl ended her life. She hanged herself at their residence.

Authorities have classified the situation as an accidental death while they delve deeper into the circumstances. Further investigations are in progress, aiming to shed light on the context and events leading up to this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)