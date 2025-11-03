Left Menu

Tragic Loss: The Silent Struggles Leading to a 13-Year-Old's Demise

A 13-year-old girl from Thane allegedly took her own life after being scolded by her father following a dispute with her brother over a mobile phone. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations to uncover the details surrounding the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:09 IST
Tragic Loss: The Silent Struggles Leading to a 13-Year-Old's Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Thane, a 13-year-old girl's life came to a tragic end, a result of domestic tensions. A police official reported that the incident occurred after the young girl was reprimanded by her father for quarrelling with her brother over a mobile phone.

The heart-wrenching episode unfolded on Saturday in Wagle Estate. The Srinagar police station confirmed that around 7:50 pm, following the argument, the girl ended her life. She hanged herself at their residence.

Authorities have classified the situation as an accidental death while they delve deeper into the circumstances. Further investigations are in progress, aiming to shed light on the context and events leading up to this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025