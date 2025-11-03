Tragic Loss: The Silent Struggles Leading to a 13-Year-Old's Demise
A 13-year-old girl from Thane allegedly took her own life after being scolded by her father following a dispute with her brother over a mobile phone. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations to uncover the details surrounding the tragic event.
In Thane, a 13-year-old girl's life came to a tragic end, a result of domestic tensions. A police official reported that the incident occurred after the young girl was reprimanded by her father for quarrelling with her brother over a mobile phone.
The heart-wrenching episode unfolded on Saturday in Wagle Estate. The Srinagar police station confirmed that around 7:50 pm, following the argument, the girl ended her life. She hanged herself at their residence.
Authorities have classified the situation as an accidental death while they delve deeper into the circumstances. Further investigations are in progress, aiming to shed light on the context and events leading up to this tragic loss.
