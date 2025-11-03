1992 JJ Hospital Shootout: Discharge Plea of Accused Rejected

In a significant development, a special court in Mumbai denied the discharge plea of Tribhuvan Singh, alleged to be involved in the infamous 1992 JJ Hospital shootout. The court asserted that there was substantial evidence indicating Singh's participation in the criminal conspiracy and aiding of the shootout.

The court's decision came despite defense arguments, which claimed that an injured witness had only seen two assailants, thus questioning the involvement of a third individual, identified as Singh. However, the court emphasized that such contentions should be deliberated at the trial stage.

The incident in question involved assailants who entered Mumbai's JJ Hospital and opened fire, killing three people, including gangster Shailesh Haldankar. This attack was part of a bitter gang rivalry between factions led by underworld dons Arun Gawli and Dawood Ibrahim.

