Coordinated Efforts: Securing the Release of Abducted Indian National in Sudan

Sudan's Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, discusses efforts to secure the release of Indian national Adarsh Behera, kidnapped by Rapid Support Forces in Al Fashir, Sudan. He highlights India's long-standing ties with Sudan and potential post-war collaboration opportunities in reconstruction and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:29 IST
Sudan's Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, revealed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Adarsh Behera, an Indian national abducted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Fashir city.

In an exclusive interview, Eltom stated their close coordination with the Sudanese authorities and India's Ministry of External Affairs. Adarsh Behera, a 36-year-old from Odisha, was reportedly kidnapped and possibly taken to an RSF stronghold in Nyala, South Darfur. The situation remains tense and unpredictable, but Eltom remains hopeful for Behera's safe return.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Eltom emphasized India's significant role in Sudan's future reconstruction, citing India as a key development partner. He highlighted India's humanitarian assistance to Sudan, and potential collaborations in agriculture, infrastructure, and mineral extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

