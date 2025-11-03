Left Menu

Juvenile Apprehended for Heinous Crime Against Minor in Nuh

A juvenile in Nuh has been apprehended for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor. The victim's father reported that his 15-year-old daughter had been disturbed and later revealed that a village boy threatened her with viral photos. Police have filed an FIR under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:17 IST
Juvenile Apprehended for Heinous Crime Against Minor in Nuh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A juvenile has been apprehended in Nuh for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a minor, according to police reports on Monday.

The father of the 15-year-old victim filed a complaint revealing that his daughter, who had been acting disturbed for over a month, was threatened into silence by the accused, who warned her that he would make her photos and videos viral on social media.

The victim's condition was confirmed after a medical examination revealed she was nearly seven months pregnant. A case has now been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

