Juvenile Apprehended for Heinous Crime Against Minor in Nuh

A juvenile has been apprehended in Nuh for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a minor, according to police reports on Monday.

The father of the 15-year-old victim filed a complaint revealing that his daughter, who had been acting disturbed for over a month, was threatened into silence by the accused, who warned her that he would make her photos and videos viral on social media.

The victim's condition was confirmed after a medical examination revealed she was nearly seven months pregnant. A case has now been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)