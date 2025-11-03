President Ramaphosa Strengthens South Africa’s Trade Ties with Southeast Asia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has underscored the need for South Africa to diversify its global trade relations, particularly in light of the ongoing global economic volatility. Speaking through his weekly newsletter following a high-level diplomatic visit to Southeast Asia, the President said the trip aimed to deepen trade and investment partnerships with Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia — three rapidly developing economies in the Global South with strong industrial and technological growth.

Diversifying Trade Amid Global Uncertainty

“In the midst of global economic uncertainty, it has become more important than ever for South Africa to diversify its trade and investment relations. As we continue to expand trade with traditional partners, we see great value in strengthening links with other countries of the Global South,” President Ramaphosa stated.

The visit marks part of South Africa’s broader international economic strategy to reduce dependence on traditional Western markets and expand commercial cooperation with Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This shift, analysts note, mirrors a global realignment where emerging economies are forming new trade corridors within the developing world.

Expanding Agricultural Exports

Agriculture remains a key pillar of South Africa’s trade with the region. The President confirmed that talks focused on expanding the range and volume of agricultural exports to Southeast Asian markets — particularly beef, soybeans, citrus, and other fruit products.

“During our visits, we discussed how to expand the range and the quantity of agricultural products we supply these countries, ranging from beef to soybeans to fruit. Among other things, we agreed to look at some of the regulatory barriers to market access,” he explained.

These discussions aim to boost export revenue, strengthen agro-industrial value chains, and support rural development in South Africa’s farming regions.

Leveraging Critical Minerals and Manufacturing Synergies

Beyond agriculture, the President revealed plans to expand trade in mining and advanced manufacturing, highlighting that Southeast Asia’s growing semiconductor, electric vehicle, and battery industries present major opportunities for South Africa’s critical minerals sector.

“Over time, each of these countries has expanded their advanced manufacturing capacity, with some taking the lead in semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles. South Africa, with its substantial reserves of critical minerals, is well placed to supply the products that these industries need. We are keen to develop partnerships to ensure we add value to these minerals before exporting them,” Ramaphosa said.

The move aligns with South Africa’s broader goal of industrial beneficiation — moving away from being a raw material exporter toward producing high-value finished goods such as processed minerals and components for renewable energy and electric mobility industries.

Investment Confidence and Economic Potential

President Ramaphosa said that during his engagements in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, business confidence in South Africa’s investment potential was evident.

“Many companies expressed their interest in investing in South Africa. Some already have a presence in our country, and others are looking to expand. They recognised the great potential of our economy, our well-developed infrastructure, our world-class financial sector, our independent judiciary, and our stable institutions,” he said.

Several corporations, he added, outlined plans to establish new manufacturing plants in South Africa to serve both the domestic market and the wider Southern African region, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reach over 1.3 billion consumers.

Shared Values and Global Cooperation

Beyond trade, President Ramaphosa said the visit reaffirmed strong political and historical bonds between South Africa and the nations of Southeast Asia. The discussions also highlighted shared values of multilateralism, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

“We are all firm advocates of multilateralism and international law, the reform of the United Nations, and cooperation between the countries of the Global South. We therefore agreed to work together to promote peace and security, climate action, and sustainable development,” he said.

The President attended the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, noting that the theme — ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ — closely aligns with South Africa’s own G20 Presidency theme, ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’.

Deep Historical and Cultural Links

Ramaphosa also reflected on the historical connections between South Africa and Southeast Asia, particularly with Indonesia and Malaysia, which supported the country during the anti-apartheid struggle. These ties are further enriched by cultural and ancestral connections — notably the Cape Malay community, whose roots trace back to people brought to South Africa from the region during Dutch colonial rule.

“As we recognise these strong historical ties, these visits have been firmly focused on the future. There is enormous potential for greater trade and investment between South Africa and each of these countries,” he said.

Building a Common Future of Development

President Ramaphosa concluded that the visit had strengthened South Africa’s ties with the region both economically and diplomatically. He said these engagements are central to building a “common future of inclusive growth and development” among countries of the Global South.

“Although we are separated by the Indian Ocean, South Africa and Southeast Asia are closer now than we have been before. We share a determination to build a common future of development and inclusive growth from which all our people benefit,” he stated.

As South Africa continues to reposition itself in a changing global economy, the President’s visit marks a significant stride toward expanding markets, attracting investment, and reinforcing the country’s role as a key player in the Global South’s economic transformation.